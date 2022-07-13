Russia’s intelligence service operatives are reportedly on the prowl in occupied Zaporizhzhya region searching basements and abandoned houses for Russian army defectors.

The growing number of desertions– at least 60, according to Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, were allegedly prompted by the talk of coming Ukrainian artillery onslaught sowing fear among the Russian troops whose morale appears to be sagging.

Meanwhile, the occupational forces continue to put pressure on the Ukrainian positions in the region. At least 51 attacks was reported on Tuesday as Russians use tanks and rocket artillery.

According to local reports, at least 27 civilian infrastructure sites suffered damage on Tuesday after Russian strikes targeted Mala Tokmachka, Prymorske, Gulyapole, Kamyanske.