Defense minister promised to push for extra funding to secure a pay raise for the Ukrainian military.

During Question time in the Verkhovna Rada, defense minister Oleskiy Reznikov sounded hardly optimistic about a pay raise for troops.

‘Today, a soldier is paid on average 10,200 hryvnas, while his average minimum wage must stand at 14,300 hryvnas. This is why my task is to provide for this 30% rise. To make it happen next year, 18 billion hryvnas are needed. Unfortunately, the state budget doesn’t have them’.

Russia’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border also featured prominently in the speech.

Reznikov, who was shifted to defense file in the last month reshuffle, said Russia has used ‘waves’ tactics with over 94,3 thousand troops constantly moving near the Ukrainian borders with the escalation scenario possibly peaking in late-January.

The situation remains manageable, as Ukraine and its partners are on alert, added Reznikov.

Another pressing concern for the new minister is structural reforms in defense ministry needed for efficient work.