Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitchko announced  Monday, the Ukraine’s capital is moving to ‘red’ zone following the directive by the emergencies’ state agency, said Kyiv City council in a statement Monday.

Effective November 1,  the new police requires public transport passengers to have a Covid certificate, a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours, or documented proof of recovery.

The measure is obvioulsly targeting the unvaccinated residents and can be viewed as a spur to vaccine uptake.

Under the news  guidelines,

  • schools are riverting to distant learning
  • kindergartens can remain open if their staff is 100% fully vaccinated
  • wearing masks is mandatory indoors, medical institutions, schools, bus stops, and underground crossings
  • work of state offices is restricted, and their workers must have a Covid certificate, a negative test, or the proof of recovery as well as their visitors
  • gyms, swimming pools, fitness centers will a
  • restaurants and cafes will be limited to providing takeout orders
  • all public gatherings and events are banned except for official sports events that can’t have any spectators.
  • Hospitals are required to admit only patients in critical state

As of 1 November, Ukrainian health officials have reported  13,936 new Covid cases, which can prove a short-lived week-end  decline given the last week the country was hitting record -high over 26 thousand cases daily.