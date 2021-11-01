Ukraine’s capital introduces new tough restrictions as infections and Covid-related deaths are climbing up putting a strain on hospitals.

Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitchko announced Monday, the Ukraine’s capital is moving to ‘red’ zone following the directive by the emergencies’ state agency, said Kyiv City council in a statement Monday.

Effective November 1, the new police requires public transport passengers to have a Covid certificate, a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours, or documented proof of recovery.

The measure is obvioulsly targeting the unvaccinated residents and can be viewed as a spur to vaccine uptake.

Under the news guidelines,

schools are riverting to distant learning

kindergartens can remain open if their staff is 100% fully vaccinated

wearing masks is mandatory indoors, medical institutions, schools, bus stops, and underground crossings

work of state offices is restricted, and their workers must have a Covid certificate, a negative test, or the proof of recovery as well as their visitors

gyms, swimming pools, fitness centers will a

restaurants and cafes will be limited to providing takeout orders

all public gatherings and events are banned except for official sports events that can’t have any spectators.

Hospitals are required to admit only patients in critical state

As of 1 November, Ukrainian health officials have reported 13,936 new Covid cases, which can prove a short-lived week-end decline given the last week the country was hitting record -high over 26 thousand cases daily.