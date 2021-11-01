Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klitchko announced Monday, the Ukraine’s capital is moving to ‘red’ zone following the directive by the emergencies’ state agency, said Kyiv City council in a statement Monday.
Effective November 1, the new police requires public transport passengers to have a Covid certificate, a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours, or documented proof of recovery.
The measure is obvioulsly targeting the unvaccinated residents and can be viewed as a spur to vaccine uptake.
Under the news guidelines,
- schools are riverting to distant learning
- kindergartens can remain open if their staff is 100% fully vaccinated
- wearing masks is mandatory indoors, medical institutions, schools, bus stops, and underground crossings
- work of state offices is restricted, and their workers must have a Covid certificate, a negative test, or the proof of recovery as well as their visitors
- gyms, swimming pools, fitness centers will a
- restaurants and cafes will be limited to providing takeout orders
- all public gatherings and events are banned except for official sports events that can’t have any spectators.
- Hospitals are required to admit only patients in critical state
As of 1 November, Ukrainian health officials have reported 13,936 new Covid cases, which can prove a short-lived week-end decline given the last week the country was hitting record -high over 26 thousand cases daily.