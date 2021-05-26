The Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmygal says that Covid passports for the EU travel will be made mandatory with Kyiv synchronizing its introduction with the European countries.

Denys Shmygal said at Wednesday government meeting, ‘Ukraine is acting in sync with European partners. Launch of digital certificates is set for early July. We are still managing it. The certicates will be recognized in Europe’.

A week earlier, the EU parliament and the EU Council reached the preliminary agreement on introduction of Covid certificates in July to ensure unrestricted movement across Europe for the pandemic period.

The move awaiting final approval from the European Parliament and the EU Council will be put in place starting July 1.

On May 20, the EU Council recommended its member states to open their borders for vaccinated travelers from non-European countries.