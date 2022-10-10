On Monday morning, Russia attacked the whole territory of Ukraine with a massive missile strike targeting energy and other critical infrastructure.

Khmelnytskyi city mayor Oleksandr Symchyshyn reported damage to a critical infrastructure object in the city, which caused electricity and water supply disruption. Medical facilities are working with diesel generators.

Lviv mayor Andrii Sadovyi also reported explosions in the city. Due to the electricity disruption, the operation of the city’s thermal power plants has been temporarily suspended, and there is no hot water supply in the city. The city has activated backup power generators at several pumping stations to restore water supply. Part of Lviv is left without electricity, a third of the traffic lights are not working.

Strikes were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk where the city mayor temporarily stopped the operation of the public transport and prohibited offline classes in schools.