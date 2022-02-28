Interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko reported this and called on Ukrainians to get involved into the information war against Russian invaders.

‘We hacked the Kremlin website and now have free access to the entire Kremlin telephone database. You will be surprised but they even have fortune-tellers there. There is a separate pool of Kremlin fortune tellers in the Kremlin’s telephone base’, he said.

Denysenko stressed it is important to bring true information about the war in Ukraine to people in Russia and break their comfort zone.