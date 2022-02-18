Defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov spoke in favor of the adoption of a bill on the legalization of gun ownership in Ukraine.

During Question time in the Verkovna Rada, Reznikov supported the idea of gun legalization as he is convinced this will allow regulating its circulation.

‘In our country, gun ownership is regulated only by departmental acts. Therefore, I sincerely believe that the Ukrainian parliament will finally pass a law that will regulate everything’, the minister said.

This is not the first time Reznikov has stressed the importance of passing a bill on legalization of guns, as he previously admitted in an interview he was ‘a longtime supporter of this initiative’.

‘Guns must be legalized. People should have the right to keep guns, in many countries such a right exists, and it increases the security of citizens, helps law enforcement agencies and reduces crime’, stated Reznikov earlier.