Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov expressed gratitude to the German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and the people of Germany for a huge contribution to the defense of Ukraine.
In a Twitter post, Reznikov wrote that Germany stands with Ukraine.
‘Thank you to my dear colleague Boris Pistorius and the German people for a powerful package of the security assistance!’ Ukraine’s minister said.
He added that brave Ukrainian soldiers fight to defend peace and stability not only in Ukraine, but in all of Europe.
Germany stands with Ukraine, and brave Ukrainian soldiers fight to defend peace and stability not only in our country, but in all of Europe.
Thank you to my dear colleague Boris Pistorius @BMVg_Bundeswehr and the German people for a powerful package of the security assistance!…
— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 14, 2023