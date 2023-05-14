Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov expressed gratitude to the German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius and the people of Germany for a huge contribution to the defense of Ukraine.

In a Twitter post, Reznikov wrote that Germany stands with Ukraine.

‘Thank you to my dear colleague Boris Pistorius and the German people for a powerful package of the security assistance!’ Ukraine’s minister said.

He added that brave Ukrainian soldiers fight to defend peace and stability not only in Ukraine, but in all of Europe.