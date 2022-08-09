Ukraine’ defense ministry responded in vague terms to the news of Crimea’s airbase blasts claiming it can’t figure out the ‘exact cause’ of the accident that left many people scared silly in the region annexed by Russia back in 2014.

In a statement issued several hours after the story made the headlines, the ministry wryly noticed people should stick to fire safety rules and avoid smoking in no-go places.

The fire at the Russian military airbase can be probably used in ‘information warfare’ against Ukraine that may soon see some ‘evidence’ like Ukraine-related insignia or business cards discovered at the blast site.

In what can come as a subtle reference to a vantik (cotton man) meme, the ministry said:

‘It should be pointed out that clothes made of cotton is very hygienic. Keep calm and believe Ukraine’s Armed Forces,’ added the ministry.