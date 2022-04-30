The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine urges citizens to refrain from disseminating information about successful military operations of country’s Armed Forces, as this puts the military in danger.

Deputy minister Hanna Maliar stressed that first of all this concerns information on the liberation of the Russian-occupied towns and villages by the Armed Forces of Ukraine before the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense announce it.

‘The enemy starts attacking them again after your social media posts. The enemy is sensitive to publicity. After the victory, I will explain the reasons. When the situation is fully controlled by Ukrainian Armed Forces, it will be officially announced immediately’, said Hanna Maliar.

The deputy minister told that yesterday, one of the bloggers made public the information on the liberation of Ruska Lozova village in Kharkiv village.

This led to the Russian counterattack, in which one Ukrainian soldier died and 12 were wounded.