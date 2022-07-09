Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk called on the residents of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions to evacuate in order the Armed forces of Ukraine could a launch counter offensive.

Vereshchuk stressed on TV that the residents of the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions should evacuate as soon as possible, together with their relatives, by all possible means.

She said this will facilitate the counter offensive of the Ukrainian army.

Vereshchuk added that it is possible to leave the occupied territories and people know about it. In particular, the exit routes are known to those who have already evacuated, volunteers and authorities. However, the minister did not publicly announce the evacuation routes, so as not to endanger people’s safety.

She noted that the Russians are trying to prevent civilians from leaving, using them as a ‘live shield’ against the strikes of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Vereshchuk concluded that Ukrainian forces will liberate the occupied territories, but there will be ‘big battles’ for them, including the use of artillery.