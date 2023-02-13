As of February 13, electricity generation in Ukraine fully covers consumption needs, said the press service of the energy ministry. Outages are possible only in some areas.

According to energy minister Herman Halushchenko, energy workers are completing emergency repairs after massive strikes. In addition, the increase in generation capacity continues.

Despite the significant increase in consumption due to the first working day of the week, the energy system of Ukraine continues to meet the needs of consumers in electricity. Generation corresponds to consumption volumes.

In view of the above, stabilizing outages can be used only in a few regions where, due to significant damage to distribution networks, there are problems with delivering electricity to all consumers.