On Monday morning, the embassy of Ukraine in Greece received a blood-stained parcel, foreign ministry press representative said on Facebook.

According to him, the sender’s address is the same as on the rest of the parcels that were sent to Ukrainian embassies and consulates. It is a Tesla car dealership in the German town of Sindelfingen.

The Greek police have started an investigation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expects that the investigation by the German law enforcement will also be accelerated.

Earlier, it was reported that Ukrainian missions in different countries received dangerous and suspicious parcels.