In 2019, the current energy minister Herman Halushchenko sued over his debts for consumed gas, but lost the trial.

Herman Halushchenko started litigation with ‘Kyivoblgaz’ energy provider over gas supply bills, claiming they were miscalculated and demanding re-calculation.

His assets declaration lists property in Kyiv region, including a house with a total area of 319.7 square meters and three land plots (9.2, 18.8 and 21.1 acres). He also owns two apartments in Kyiv.

The court records revealed that back in 2019 he was facing the energy bill of UAH 61, 850. Due to the debt, the gas supply in his house was temporarily cut off, but Halushchenko unauthorizedly renewed it

He filed the appeal claiming inappropriate energy bill, however, the court rejected his claim saying ‘there were no legal reasons to put to doubt the calculation report’.

Herman Halushchenko was made the energy minister in April 2021.

He was allegedly lobbied for minister position by pro-Russian politician Andriy Derkach