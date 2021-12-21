The head of Ukraine’s gas transmission system Serhii Makohon accused Gazprom of blackmailing Europe over the refusal to increase gas transit.

Amid winter frosts and temperature decrease, Gazprom refuses to increase gas transit.

The head of Ukraine’s gas transmission operator Serhii Makohon states Gazprom does not plan to increase transit, as provided for in the current contract.

‘Despite rocketing gas prices in the EU ($ 1,800 per thousand m3), available transit capacity and Russian statements about increasing supplies to the EU, Gazprom has not booked additional capacity for January’, Makogon said.

He added that ‘Gazprom does not plan to increase transit, as provided by the current contract’ and drew an obvious conclusion it is ‘a blackmail of Europe to certify ‘Nord Stream 2’ as soon as possible’.

Gazprom has not reacted yet.