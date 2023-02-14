Ukrenergo national energy operator reports that for the third day in a row there is no capacity deficit in country’s grid.

The main reason for this is the intensive work of hydro power plants.

Electricity consumption is at the level of a week day and remains substantial. However, power plants produce enough electricity to cover consumption.

A power unit at one of the power plants was stopped for repair, but hydroelectric plants, which have sufficient resources, compensate its work. Ukraine also continues the import of electricity from Slovakia.

The company did not not introduce scheduled outages, but the emergency ones are still possible.

Minor network restrictions are still in place in Odesa due to the damaged infrastructure and line failures.