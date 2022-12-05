On December 5, Russia launched another massive missile attack targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy more than 60 missiles out 70 launched by Russia.

Currently, the situation is difficult, but controlled. The energy system of Ukraine has preserved its integrity and continues its synchronous operation with the European network, ‘Ukrenergo’ national operator informs.

Repair crews have started emergency restoration work at power facilities in Odesa and other regions of Ukraine. Dispatchers and engineers are working on recovery of the affected regions according to backup schemes.

At the same time, the company explained that part of the power plants will not be able to work at full capacity for a certain time, which will lead to the deficit of electricity in the system.