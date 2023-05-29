The energy system of Ukraine operates with a capacity reserve and there is no shortage of electricity, the energy ministry said in a statement Monday.

Overnight Russian missile and drone attacks did not cause any damage to the energy infrastructure objects.

Russian invaders continue artillery and air strikes on energy facilities in the frontline areas. Due to the enemy attacks, there are electricity disruptions in 19 towns and villages in Donetsk region and in 27 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

The repair crews are working 24 hours a day to restore electricity supply after the latest strikes in Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv regions. in the past day, power supply was restored for 29 thousand consumers.

Energy companies continue seasonal repair campaign at nuclear and thermal power plants in order to prepare them to the operation in winter.