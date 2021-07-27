Ruslan Khomchak’s new appointment comes after Tuesday’s decision by Volodymyr Zelensky to dismiss the head of Ukraine’s armed forces. The news of came from Zelensky’s press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov who cited tensions in the military command as reason behind the dismissal.

The reshuffle brings in the military northern command head Valeryi Zaluzhny as a new Commander-in-Chief while Ruslan Khomchak is now made a deputy head at National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) where he has worked since May 31, 2019.

In another move, Ukraine’s president made a new foreign intelligence head Oleksandr Lytvynenko a new NSDC member removing from its board Valeriy Kondratyuk. With news arrivals, the security council sees two

Earlier this week, Volodymyr Zelensky shook up the key intelligence agency removing two top officials Vasyl Malyuk and Ruslan Baranetskyi. The latter is known for his involvement with Wagner capture scheme he reported on to the president before it suffered a failure.