The first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk is in the intensive care following a heart surgery he underwent last month.

Leonid Kravchuk is still in the intensive care and shows no signs of improvement following a heart surgery he underwent a month ago, said Ukraine’s first president press secretary Oksana Sybirtzeva in her comments for Suspline media outlet.

She admitted that ‘the dynamics of recovery is very slow’.

A 87-years old politician was notably absent from the June 28 event marking 25th anniversary of Ukraine’s constitution where he was scheduled to appear among its guests. Soon the news came about his heart issues and flailing condition.

Of late, Leonid Kravchuk has been a head of Ukrainian delegation at Minsk Trilateral Contact Group, its spokesperson Oleksiy Arestovych revealed the first Ukrainian president had asked not to give comments relating to his health issues.