The Ukrainian national football team does not plan to withdraw from the qualifying tournament for Euro-2024. Earlier, the sport ministry of Ukraine issued an order banning Ukrainian athletes from participating in competitions together with Russians and Belarusians.

The president of Ukraine’s football association Andrii Pavelko said on Facebook that tomorrow the working group of the national team will go to Germany. It will inspect the venue for the team’s training session in June.

‘The national team of Ukraine will continue its official participation in the qualification for the 2024 European Championship. Thank you to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine for the prompt response and clear explanation of the situation!’ he wrote.

The issue will be considered again in case Ukraine has to play with Russia or Belarus during the championship.