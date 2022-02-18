The foreign minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has refuted separatists’ statements concerning Ukrainian offensive operations.

Kuleba’s refutation came after separatists had claimed Ukraine was going to launch an offensive operation in Donbas.

‘We categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine’s alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage in chemical production facilities. Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in Donbas. We are fully committed to diplomatic conflict resolution only’, the minister stated.

Earlier in the day, separatist leader Denis Pushilin announced that he believed Ukraine was planning to attack the separatist state and said he would begin a mass evacuation of its citizens to Russia on Friday.

In Russia, in turn, Rostov regional governor’s administration told reporters they were not preparing any accommodation facilities for possible refugees.