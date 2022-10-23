On the air of the Russian state-funded propaganda TV channel ‘Russia Today’, Anton Krasovsky said that Ukrainian children ‘should be drowned in the river or burned alive’ if they believe that the territory of Ukraine is occupied by the Russian Federation.

Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to this statement calling on all countries to ban ‘Russia Today’.

‘Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries. Aggressive genocide incitement (we will put this person on trial for it), which has nothing to do with freedom of speech. Ban RT worldwide!’ Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

He urged all governments to watch this video to see the real face of Russia.