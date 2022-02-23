Foreign Ministry urges citizens to refrain from going to Russia amid growing escalation arguing it will have limited resources to ensure their safety in a hostile country.

Kyiv sent a warning to Ukrainians who are currently in Russia saying they should immediately return to Ukraine.

The recommendation comes after Russia has moved to recognize two proxy states in Donbas, which can potentially heighten the situation near the Ukrainian borders.

‘Due to the increased Russian aggression against Ukraine, which, among other things, may lead to a significant restriction of the ability to provide consular assistance on the territory of the Russian Federation, the ministry of foreign affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from any travel to the Russian Federation, and those who are in this country immediately leave its territory,’ the ministry statement said.

Ukrainian diplomat warn they could have limited resources to help those Ukrainians who remained in Russia in case of a major diplomatic rupture.

‘We emphasise that ignoring their recommendations will significantly complicate ensuring proper protection of Ukrainian citizens in the Russian Federation,’ the announcement read.