The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine posted on Twitter the photos of the city of Bakhmut, which Russian invaders turned into ruins.

‘This is the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Or rather, it was. What the Russians have turned it into is hardly a city – the ruins of a once beautiful town with a developed infrastructure and lovely architecture. Russia has deprived Bakhmut of a civilised and happy life’, the statement says.

Bakhmut is the city in eastern Ukraine. Before the Russia’s full-scale invasion, the population of the city was about 70 thousand people.

With the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, Bakhmut became a frontline city. Since August 2022, Bakhmut has become the main offensive target of the Russian troops. In June 2023, Russians claimed they have captured the city. However, the Ukrainian military are still holding positions in the western part of Bakhmut.