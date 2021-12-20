A seasonal spike in consumption puts a strain on Ukraine gas grid operator that can leave its storage sites depleted earlier than expected.

As the national gas transmission system operator reports, gas reserves in Ukrainian underground storage facilities now amount to 14.95 billion cubic meters. According to the maximum capacity of 30.8 billion, Ukrainian storage facilities are less than 50% full.

According to the report, the current daily consumption makes 70-80 million cubic meters comparing to 60-70 million in early December.

In just one week, gas reserves declined by 530 million cubic meters, which is caused by the decrease in temperature indicators.

Responding to ‘Bukvy’ information request, the operator said that the stock of 17.5 billion cubic meters (as of November 15) would be enough to go through the winter yet admitted it currently has no running options for storage refill.