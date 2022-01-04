Natural gas reserves in Ukrainian gas storage facilities decreased from 17.2 to 13.4 billion cubic meters.

State gas operator ‘Naftogaz’ reports Ukraine used almost 4.9 billion cubic meters of gas, which is 9% (400 million cubic meters) more than in the same period last year.

The country consumed 1.3 billion cubic meters more gas than pumped in this year. Gas storage levels can hit record lows by the end of the winter heating season due to an early cold spell.

It should be noted that in response to ‘Bukvy’ information request in November 2021, the state gas operator informed Ukraine has enough gas reserves for the heating season.

In December, the energy ministry reported coal shortages at power plants.

The former CEO of Ukraine’s state gas operator ‘Naftogaz Ukrainy’ Andrii Kobolev suggested his forecast regarding 2022 gas market.