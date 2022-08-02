On October 1, Ukrainian government is going to introduce the ‘Affordable mortgage’ program for the military, medical workers, teachers and scientists.

‘The ‘Affordable mortgage’ program will start on October 1, 2022 for four categories of citizens: servicemen and employees of the defense sector, medical workers, teachers and scientists’, – Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said on Telegram.

He also noted that the mortgage rate for all these categories of citizens will be 3%. The term of the mortgage is up to 20 years and the minimum down payment is 20% of the housing cost.

Starting next year, the program will be available for all Ukrainians who need to improve living conditions. The rate will be just as favorable and will make only 7% per annum.

The new large-scale mortgage program will enable the activation of new construction and will significantly contribute to the recovery of the economy.