Ukraine's health minister Viktor Liashko said government wants to expand the list of occupations for mandatory vaccination.

The Ministry of Health discusses with other ministries plans to expand the list of professions for mandatory vaccination, the health minister said in a briefing.

Those set to roll up a sleeve for a Covid jab are workers of all public hospitals and health agencies, workers in public utilities sector, staff of local councils and regional government offices.

The government had already updated the mandatory vaccination list, which primarily included only education workers and state officials.