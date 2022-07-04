The electronic petition to return on air the Ukrainian TV channels ‘Espresso’, ‘Priamyi’ and ‘5 kanal’ has already received the necessary 25 thousand votes, after which it has to be considered by the Cabinet of Ministers.

The decision should be made public no later than July 13, 2022, as petitions are considered urgently, no more than within ten working days from the date of publication of information, the government website informs.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine publicly announces the support or non-support of the petition on the official website.

On April 4, the state operator RRT disconnected these three national channels off the air in digital broadcasting without warning.

The management of the RRT did not explain its actions and ignored written appeals from TV companies.

On May 9, the state regulator reported that the reason for disconnecting the channels was the implementation of the decision of the National Security Council to broadcast a joint TV marathon.

On July 1, it became known that the electronic petition to return ‘Espresso’, ‘Priamyi’ and ‘5 kanal’ on air received the necessary number of votes for consideration by the government, it was signed by 25,014 citizens.