In an announcement Tuesday, the government said new measures will be introduced to handle growing environmental crimes.
A new legislation is set to amend Ukraine’s Criminal Code bringing in new sections (246-1, 246-2, 246-3) that will cover such offences as illegal logging, wildlife trafficking and cover-up of environmentally harmful or poor practices.
The government seeks to ‘heighten criminal liabilities for some ecological offences’ that currently have ‘inadequate’ penalties.
Under the proposed changes, cover-up of information relating to environmental and radiation control regulations will carry punishment of up to 68,000 hryvnas, removal from office, or 3 years’ imprisonment.
Business activities that breach environmental permitting policies will soon cost offenders a post in their office or land them in jail for up to 3 years.
The new legislation has already been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada.