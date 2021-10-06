Criminal Code will have new heavy fines and jail time for illegal logging and waste disposal

In an announcement Tuesday, the government said new measures will be introduced to handle growing environmental crimes.

A new legislation is set to amend Ukraine’s Criminal Code bringing in new sections (246-1, 246-2, 246-3) that will cover such offences as illegal logging, wildlife trafficking and cover-up of environmentally harmful or poor practices.

The government seeks to ‘heighten criminal liabilities for some ecological offences’ that currently have ‘inadequate’ penalties.

Under the proposed changes, cover-up of information relating to environmental and radiation control regulations will carry punishment of up to 68,000 hryvnas, removal from office, or 3 years’ imprisonment.

Business activities that breach environmental permitting policies will soon cost offenders a post in their office or land them in jail for up to 3 years.

The new legislation has already been introduced in the Verkhovna Rada.