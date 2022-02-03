Minister of justice Denys Malyuska says that in May the Ukraine’s security council may make first decisions on persons considered ‘oligarchs’.

To avoid sanctions of the new anti-oligarch law once it comes in force in May, businessmen will have to sell their assets and leave official positions if they have such.

Businesspersons will be considered oligarchs if they take part in political activities, own media, have big assets or monopoly position in the market.

Denys Malyuska also shed more light on how officials will gather evidence on businessmen who can end up on the black list. First of all, it is a person who holds a political position, or has relatives or business partners who hold political positions.

According to Malyuska, it will also be easy to check the control of the media by an individual, as the subjects of information activities should clearly state their owners and final beneficiaries.

In addition, the ownership can be easily checked in the Unified State Register.

We will also review tax declarations of MPs to check whether their finances reach the limits set by the law on oligarchs’, – added Malyuska.

‘In the end of May, the National Security and Defense Council will issue first decisions on recognizing a person as an oligarch. The main purpose of the law on oligarchs is to encourage big business to voluntarily stop abusing their status’, Denis Malyuska stressed.