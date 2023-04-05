As of April 5, the energy system of Ukraine operates without consumer restrictions.

The energy ministry reported on Facebook that the electricity production fully meets consumption needs throughout the country.

During the past day, the power supply was restored to 19 thousand consumers in Donetsk region and 2 thousand consumers in Dnipro and Kharkiv regions.

The repair crews continue restoration work after the latest Russian missile and drone attacks.

According to Ukrenergo company, in the next six months, the energy system of Ukraine will have enough capacity to cover the needs of consumers.

‘In the next 6 months, we will have enough electricity in our power system to cover the needs of consumers. The Ukrainian energy system is part of the European one, so we will have the opportunity to import electricity if we do not have enough of our own’, said company’s CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

He added that it is time to think about the next winter and restore all power units damaged by Russian strikes.