As of April 7, the energy system of Ukraine operates without consumer restrictions.

As stated by the energy ministry, the electricity generation fully meets consumption needs. The generating facilities have a capacity reserve.

The repair crews continue restoration of the distribution networks damaged by the latest Russian missile and drone attacks. During the past day, the electricity supply was restored for 6.8 thousand consumers in Donetsk region and 2 thousand consumers in Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

According to Ukrenergo company, in the next six months, the energy system of Ukraine will have enough capacity to cover the needs of consumers.

‘In the next 6 months, we will have enough electricity in our power system to cover the needs of consumers. The Ukrainian energy system is part of the European one, so we will have the opportunity to import electricity if we do not have enough of our own’, said company’s CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi.

He added that it is time to think about the next winter and restore all power units damaged by Russian strikes.