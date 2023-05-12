As of May 12, the energy system of Ukraine is in stable operation. The generation of electricity fully meets the consumption needs, Ukrenergo company said in a statement Friday.

Currently, an active repair campaign is underway at thermal and nuclear power plants. The capacity of the power units removed for repair is now compensated by the active operation of hydroelectric power plants, as well as the seasonal increase in generation at solar and wind power plants.

Ukraine continues export of electricity to Moldova and Poland. Currently, the country does not import electricity.

The repair crews continue restoration work at the facilities hit by the latest Russian attacks in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

During the past day, electricity supply was restored for 22 thousand consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Sumy regions.