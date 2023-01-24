As of January 24 morning, the electricity consumption in Ukraine remains at the level of the previous day. Despite the slight increase in electricity production, the capacity deficit remains significant, Ukrenergo national energy operator reported.

The reason for the capacity deficit is Russia’s missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

In particular, the last Russian massive missile attack on January 14 caused significant damage to several units of thermal power plants. The electricity production at operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.

Consumption limits have been established for all regional operators. Exceeding the limits leads to emergency shutdowns.

The company reminded that Ukraine’s energy system has survived 12 massive missile attacks. In addition, several generating facilities, including Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, are situated in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.