As of March 21, the energy system of Ukraine continues to operate without restrictions for consumers and with a capacity reserve. However, temporary power outages are possible in some areas of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

According to the energy ministry, the generation provides the necessary volumes of power for the needs of electricity consumers throughout the country.

At the same time, repair work continues on network infrastructure facilities damaged by the latest massive Russian missile attack.

This may lead to outages in some districts of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. The latest Russian massive missile attack took place on March 9 and caused damage to generation and distribution facilities of Ukraine’s energy system.