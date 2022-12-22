‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator reports that another nuclear power unit has been connected to the grid and is gaining capacity now.

Despite this, there is still a significant deficit in Ukraine’s energy system.

Due to a series of Russian missile attacks on energy facilities in Ukraine, certain restrictions remain in the electricity transmission system.

Power limits have been introduced for all regions of Ukraine. The company also warns of possible emergency shutdowns.

The repair work continues around the clock, but the damage to generation facilities and networks is so large-scale that the restoration requires a significant amount of time.