As of February 1, the consumption of electricity in the country remains at the same level as in the previous days.

Ukrenergo national energy operator stated that the energy system still experiences a significant capacity deficit.

The company reminded that Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has survived 13 massive Russian missile and 15 drone attacks.

‘The damage is complex and extensive. The power system is still recovering from the blows. In addition, several units of thermal power plants are under repair due to technological reasons’, the statement says.

All this caused the situation when the electricity production cannot fully cover country’s consumption.

Electricity consumption limits are established all over the country. In case of exceeding the limit, emergency outages will be introduced.