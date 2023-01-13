As of January 13 morning, there is still a capacity deficit in the energy system of Ukraine, which is especially noticeable during morning and evening consumption peaks.

‘Ukrenergo’ national energy operator states that a gradual warming is expected over the entire territory of Ukraine by the weekend, because of which a decrease in consumption is predicted. However, now, in order to ensure balance in the energy system, round-the-clock consumption limits have been introduced in all regions.

All regional operators of the distribution system draw up schedules of planned hourly outages, which must ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Exceeding the limits leads to the risks of emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them.

‘Ukrenergo’ reminded that the general deficit in the energy system is a consequence of the Russian massive missile and drone attacks on the energy infrastructure. In addition, the enemy temporarily occupies a number of power plants that produce electricity, the largest of which is the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the capacity of which could fully cover the need for electricity.

The company urged Ukrainians to consume electricity wisely and use energy-intensive appliances alternately. This will allow reducing the load on the power system and the need to apply restrictions.