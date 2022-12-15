As of December 15, there is a significant deficit of electricity in the energy system of Ukraine. Due to this, emergency shutdown schedules have been implemented in several regions.

‘Ukrenergo’ national operator stated that the situation with energy supply remains difficult not only due to Russian missile strikes on critical infrastructure, but also due to weather conditions – snow, icing, and strong wind.

In addition, in the east, Russian invaders again launched artillery strikes targeting energy infrastructure facilities. Emergency repair work will begin with the permission of the Ukrainian military.

The operator also informed that all regions of the country have energy limits and scheduled outages are regulated by regional offices.