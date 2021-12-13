‘We talk here about an ‘additional’ shot, not a booster one’, stressed Viktor Lyashko.

Revaccination is getting the green light, said health minister Viktor Lyashko promising to sing the directive right after his weekly briefing on Monday.

The policy will follow the guidelines issued by National immunization technical experts’ group in November.

‘An ‘additional dose’ is used for better protection of persons who face lower vaccine efficiency due to certain medical conditions compared to vaccine efficiency in general population’.

The ministry experts ealier said an ‘additional dose’ would be recommended for

fully vaccinated adults 60 and older

people traveling to countries where such booster shots are mandatory (Israel)

immunocompromised people

As of Monday, almost 12 and a half million Ukrainians have been fully vaccinated, said the health minister claiming that ‘by reaching this threshold, Ukraine has achieved 40% vaccination target set by WHO in 2021’.

