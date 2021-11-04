In a briefing Thursday, state sanitary chief Ihor Kuzin admitted health officials can shortly introduce a vaccination requirement for several groups of people.

Among those, are workers in social services, orphanages, rehabilitation facilities, and critical infrastructure enterprises (state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsya and others).

According to Kuzin, state officials are still finalizing the new list.

Earlier this year, a vaccine mandate was introduced for workers of state and regional offices, kindergartens, schools, and universities.

On October 11, Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers greenlighted a new vaccine mandate for domestic travel sector.