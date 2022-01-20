The head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Liashko has stated a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Ukraine.

In a briefing Thursday, Liashko reported more than 18,000 new cases recorded in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, which means that a new wave of the pandemic has reached Ukraine.

Lyashko added that the new wave struck first the western regions of the country with the most difficult situation in Prykarpattia, where more than 2.7 thousand people tested positive yesterday.

The minister also mentioned negative trends in Ternopil, Lviv and Chernivtsi regions.

Liashko stated that comparing to December and beginning of January, the number of weekly cases in Ukraine is more than three times bigger.