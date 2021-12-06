The Ministry of Health warns of fraudsters who ask on the Internet personal data ‘to receive one thousand hryvnas’ promised by government as a vaccination incentive.

Launched by Volodymyr Zelensky in mid-November, 1000 hryvnas incentive is intended to spur flagging vaccination rates among Ukrainians and provide an influx of money to stimulate economy sectors impacted by the pandemic.

The Ukrainian president specified vaccine recipients will be paid 1000 hryvnas they could spend on books, sports, museums, traveling, and public transport expanses.

Now, the Ministry of Health warns of possible fraud actions aimed at stealing personal data. Fraudsters address people on the Internet ‘to help’ to receive the vaccination thousand and ask for the bankcard information.

The health ministry stresses they have nothing to do with such messages.