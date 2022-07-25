Ukraine’s intelligence service, the SBU, said on Monday it has detained a 41-year-old Kyiv resident who was snooping to collect information on the military and territorial defense units stationed in Ukraine’s capital

Recruited for spying by a Russian war correspondent working for Pervyi Kanal TV station back in April, the man transferred the information, using coded passwords on social media apps.

The spy has been pressed charges under art.114 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code that makes him liable for illegal disclosure of military-related information at the time of martial law