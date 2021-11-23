The Russian Federation is increasing its combat readiness in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine informs, on November 22, Russia started large-scale command and staff military exercises involving the mobilization reserve.

‘The command of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation increases the combat readiness of the Russian occupation troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions’, the intelligence report states.

The military exercise is accompanied by the intensification of the Russian propaganda to discredit the Ukrainian army.

Earlier, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danilov made a statement about the concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine.

On November 22, Ukraine’s defense minister stated the EU and NATO are ready to take action in the case of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.