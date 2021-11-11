The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) reported the suspicion to MP Geo Leros over a rude hand gesture to president Zelensky.

On November 4, during the Verkhovna Rada session called over reshuffle in the Ukrainian government, MP Geo Leros showed the middle finger to the Ukrainian president.

The MP also called Zelensky ‘a main traitor in the country’.

Нардеп Гео Лерос назвав @ZelenskyyUa «головним зрадником України». Реакція спікера Стефанчука була блискавичною — Леросу вимкнули мікрофон. І так, відео дивитись до кінця 😉 pic.twitter.com/RGk2XHKnR1 — Букви (@Bykvu) November 4, 2021

On November 11, the DBR handed Leros a written notice of suspicion concerning violation of public order in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

‘The MP, speaking in parliament, insulted the highest state officials’, the DBR statement explains, adding ‘the gesture demonstrated contempt for the generally accepted norms of morality and social behavior’.

In response, Geo Leros claims the DBR and the Attorney General’s Office want to imprison him.