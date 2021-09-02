The National Council on TV and Radio Broadcasting has filed a lawsuit to annul the license of the ‘NASH’ TV channel due to failure to eliminate violations.

‘The channel broadcasts programs that provoke discord and hatred in the society, as well as does not eliminate violations identified by the National Council’, the regulator stated.

So far, several sanctions have been imposed on the TV channel. These are a warning, a lawsuit and two fines – for programs with Yanukovych’s top officials Olena Lukash and Andriy Palchevsky.

In the program ‘Important’ on ‘NASH’, Lukash claimed that the current government of Ukraine and its allies in the fight against Russian aggression posed a threat and danger to the people. She also blamed the Ukrainian authorities, not the aggressor country, for the hostilities, questioned Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and so on.

‘Broadcasting such public statements on the TV channel is nothing but incitement to national hatred, humiliation of certain groups of the population, call to discontent and xenophobia’, the National Council stresses.

The TV channel is to pay a fine of 119.5 thousand hryvnias within a month, which is 25% of the amount of the company’s license fee.

The decision to file a lawsuit to revoke the license of ‘NASH’ TV channel is connected with a systematic violation of the legal norms on the spread of hate speech and failure to eliminate violations after the imposition of fines.