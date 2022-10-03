Ukrainian military bonds can now be bought in ‘Diia’ state mobile app.

The minimal cost of one bond is 900 UAH and they can be purchased by all ‘Diia’ users without any limitations, Ukraine’s digital ministry informs.

The bonds differ in income rates and terms. They also have different names highlighting several temporarily occupied cities of Ukraine – Kherson, Melitopol, Mariupol etc.

The further details can be found on the official portal.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that bonds are securities issued by the state during martial law. The ministry explained that a citizen lends money to the state and receives it with interest. That is, ‘it is like a deposit to the state, which works for the victory’.